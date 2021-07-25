Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 763,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,583. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

