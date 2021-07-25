Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

