Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report $3.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $15.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $17.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $44.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $272,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 589,724 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 73,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $431.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

