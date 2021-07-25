Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron got a significant boost with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of its lead drug, Reblozyl, for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The initial uptake of the drug shows an encouraging graph. However, the company is extremely dependent on Reblozyl’s success for growth. Moreover, its pipeline only has one late-stage candidate and the success of the candidate is very critical to the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far. Any development setbacks will adversely impact the growth prospects. Meanwhile, the regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication, which increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is positive as it provides the former with cash infusion for development.”

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XLRN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.15.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,640,000 after buying an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.