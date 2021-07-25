Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up to $15.61

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $16.00. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 281 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $818.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,138 shares of company stock worth $2,856,286. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

