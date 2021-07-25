ACNB Co. (ACNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

ACNB has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.11. ACNB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $281,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,481.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,132 shares of company stock valued at $285,032. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

