Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $469.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Acutus Medical Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.