Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Down 8.1%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 1,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 48,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

ADAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adagene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $873.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

