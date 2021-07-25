Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.15

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
