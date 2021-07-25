Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.15

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $583,720. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

