AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in AdaptHealth by 19.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

