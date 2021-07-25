Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ ADXN opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

