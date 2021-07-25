Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

