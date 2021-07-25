Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.72

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.72 and last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 6232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Agree Realty by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

