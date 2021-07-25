Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.80 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $56.80 million and $4.89 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,321.15 or 0.99954723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00032947 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.15 or 0.01112948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00374558 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00410911 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00051921 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,775,454 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

