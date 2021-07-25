Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,991,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $45,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 386.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 93.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 62.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $29,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,143,023 shares of company stock worth $449,159,369 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

