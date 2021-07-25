Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $172.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.94.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,143,023 shares of company stock worth $449,159,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

