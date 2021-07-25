Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $591.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

