Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ARE opened at $196.94 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $197.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

