Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ALLK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.91.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $73.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth about $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allakos by 13.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

