Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $144.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALLE. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

ALLE opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

