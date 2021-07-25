Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-7.5% to $2.91-2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.400 EPS.

ALLE stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.11.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

