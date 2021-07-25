Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-7.5% to $2.91-2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.400 EPS.
ALLE stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
