Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alliance Trust stock opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.25) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 984.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84. Alliance Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 768.99 ($10.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018.68 ($13.31). The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 55 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £544.50 ($711.39).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

