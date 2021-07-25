Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69. Allianz has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Allianz’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

