Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 14,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $91.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,660.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,843. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,667.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

