Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alstom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

ALSMY stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

