Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.460 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.46 EPS.

Shares of AIMC opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

