Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

MO opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after buying an additional 663,656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,518,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,277,000 after purchasing an additional 320,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

