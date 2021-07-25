Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $875,000 Investment in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Biotech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.