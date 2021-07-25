Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $178,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:VELOU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.