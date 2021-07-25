Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAAS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $7,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $590,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Cloopen Group stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Cloopen Group Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.