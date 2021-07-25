Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,454,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,036,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,950,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,458,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

