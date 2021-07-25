Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $533,000 Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Achilles Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHL. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of ACHL opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). On average, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

