Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $790,000 Position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Shares of FINMU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

