Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is KCL Capital L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

KCL Capital L.P. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.3% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $18.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,656.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,425.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.