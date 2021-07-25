Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ambarella is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. Improvement in the security-camera business and solid demand for its AI vision silicon products have been major growth drivers. Recovery in the automotive markets is also a positive. Moreover, healthy customer and product mix, supported by strong operational execution, is boosting gross margin. Ambarella is also witnessing slowdown in the rate of order push-out and cancellations while recovery in design activities, which is encouraging. However, higher expenses related to the company’s efforts to expedite orders and secure more capacity are a concern. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer-electronics revenues to decline as a percentage of revenues over the next three years, which makes us apprehensive.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

AMBA opened at $94.29 on Thursday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

