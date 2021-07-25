Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on July 28th (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma’s (NYSE:AMAM) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 28th. Ambrx Biopharma had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Ambrx Biopharma’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAM. Cowen began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE AMAM opened at $21.72 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

