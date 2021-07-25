American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $179.85 and last traded at $179.15, with a volume of 92578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.90.

The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.02.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

