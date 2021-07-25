American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,883 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.