American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in American Water Works by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,017,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in American Water Works by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.