Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $24,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.27. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.97 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QTWO shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.