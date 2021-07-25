Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Quotient worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
QTNT opened at $3.22 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quotient in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Quotient Company Profile
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
