Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.67. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

