Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,264 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.96% of Callaway Golf worth $24,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $3,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 183.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares during the period.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

ELY opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.