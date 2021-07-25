Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $73,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $654,975,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $200.50 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $285.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

