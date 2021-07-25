Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $86,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.