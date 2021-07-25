Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $88,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

TME stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

