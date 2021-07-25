Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FOX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after buying an additional 477,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.19 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.