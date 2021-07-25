Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Planet Fitness by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,645,000 after buying an additional 288,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 17.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,871,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,659,000 after buying an additional 276,283 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.40 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -342.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.