Amgen Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.23 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.

AMGN opened at $247.72 on Friday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.96. The company has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

