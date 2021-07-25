Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 64,563 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,240 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,563 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $51,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CM shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Shares of CM stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.